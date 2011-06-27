Used 2004 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)490/630 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque286 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle48 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
In-Car Entertainment
24 watts stereo outputyes
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Front leg room40 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track69.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity309.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5371 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place309.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3229 lbs.
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7300 lbs.
Height84.1 in.
Wheel base138 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Black
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble
  • Medium Flint
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
