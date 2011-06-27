  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Econoline Cargo
  4. Used 2000 Ford Econoline Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Econoline Cargo
Overview
See Econoline Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Measurements
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5100 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height80.5 in.
Maximum payload3915.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Denim Blue
See Econoline Cargo Inventory

Related Used 2000 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles