Used 1999 Ford Econoline Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Econoline Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
CylindersV8V6V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.420.0/595.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no12/17 mpgno
Combined MPGno14no
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm250 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.4 l4.2 l5.4 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4250 rpm195 hp @ 4750 rpm235 hp @ 4250 rpm
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.68.4 in.68.4 in.
Measurements
Length211.9 in.211.9 in.231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.5200 lbs.6300 lbs.
Height84.1 in.83.4 in.84.1 in.
Maximum payload4160.0 lbs.2165.0 lbs.3915.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.138.0 in.
Width79.3 in.79.3 in.79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Chocolate Brown Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Denim Blue
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Denim Blue
