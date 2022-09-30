2023 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
E-Transit Cargo Van
350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Data for 2023 E-Transit Cargo Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (electric DD) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2023 E-Transit Cargo Van
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van in Virginia is:not available
Related 2023 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover LR3
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2005 For Sale
- Used Audi Q5 2010
- Used Acura RLX 2018
- Used GMC Savana Cargo
- Used BMW X5 2001
- Used Audi S4 2016
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2002
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2010
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2000
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 BMW iX
- 2022 XC60
- 2021 Corvette
- 2022 Audi S4
- 2021 Highlander Hybrid
- 2022 Audi Q5
- 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe
- 2022 Ford Bronco
- 2022 GMC HUMMER EV
- 2022 BMW 2 Series
Other models to consider
- 2022 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Ford Edge
- 2022 Escape
- 2021 Ford Bronco
- 2021 Ford Escape
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2023
- 2021 Ford Expedition
- Ford F-150 2022
- Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon 2022
- Ford Mustang 2021
Other models
- New BMW X4 for Sale in Richton Park, IL
- New Audi E-Tron-Gt for Sale in Woburn, MA
- New Acura MDX for Sale in West Monroe, LA
- New GMC Yukon for Sale in Agoura Hills, CA
- New Hyundai Kona-Electric for Sale in Batavia, IL
- New BMW X1 for Sale in Methuen, MA
- New Audi S8 for Sale in Christiansburg, VA
- New Nissan Armada for Sale in Odenton, MD
- New BMW X4 for Sale in Sherman Oaks, CA
- New Genesis GV80 for Sale in Piscataway, NJ
- New Audi S3 for Sale in Vero Beach, FL
- New Hyundai Santa-Fe-Plug-In-Hybrid for Sale in Panorama City, CA
- New Mercedes-Benz Eqs for Sale in Abingdon, VA
- New Jeep Grand-Wagoneer for Sale in Hanford, CA
- New Lexus Ux-250H for Sale in Harvey, LA
- New Lincoln Aviator for Sale in West Islip, NY
- New Ford F-450-Super-Duty for Sale in West Newton, MA
- New GMC Sierra-1500-Limited for Sale in Opelousas, LA
- Used Chevrolet Cruze in South Windsor, CT
- New Lexus Is-350 for Sale in Holland, IN
- New Audi S6 for Sale in Ellicott City, MD
- New Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Limited for Sale in Lillington, NC
- New Audi E-Tron-S for Sale in Bridgewater, NJ
- New Audi Sq5-Sportback for Sale in Jamison, PA
- New Dodge Challenger for Sale in Elmwood Park, IL
- New Honda Civic for Sale in Candler, NC
- New Mercedes-Benz Gls-Class for Sale in Mebane, NC
- New Nissan Leaf for Sale in Hyannis, MA
- New Jeep Wrangler for Sale in American Canyon, CA
- New Audi A3 for Sale in Milford, DE