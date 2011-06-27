2022 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van 350 High Roof Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,530
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Battery & Range
|Battery capacity
|68 kwh
|Fuel type
|Electric
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|266 hp
|Torque
|317 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|3,553 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Interior Upgrade Package
|+$1,330
|Parcel Delivery Package
|+$125
|Load Area Protection Package
|+$450
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|electric power steering
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
|+$70
|Cargo Tie-Down Hooks
|+$25
|Lockable Door w/Window Bulkhead
|+$1,200
|Full Rear Compartment Lighting
|+$70
|12V Rear Powerpoint
|+$15
|Seat Pack #11 - Ebony Cloth Seats
|+$110
|Orange Seat Belts (Fleet)
|+$45
|Seat Pack #13 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats
|+$45
|Seat Pack #32 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Seats
|yes
|Front Overhead Shelf
|+$70
|6 Speakers
|+$25
|Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLD
|+$555
|VP- Keyless Entry Keypad
|+$90
|Audio Pack #3 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display, Navigation and Cruise Control
|+$790
|Audio Pack #4 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display, Navigation and Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control
|+$1,075
|Audio Pack #2 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display and Navigation
|+$220
|Passenger Side B-Pillar Assist Handle
|+$25
|Heavy-Duty Cargo Flooring
|+$780
|D-Pillar Assist Handles
|+$55
|2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobs
|+$70
|Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Covering
|+$230
|Cruise Control w/ASLD
|+$300
|Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start
|+$345
|Vehicle Maintenance Monitor
|yes
|Foldable Shelving
|+$2,210
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|vinyl
|yes
|Front head room
|56.6 in.
|Front hip room
|60.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|67.9 in.
|Exterior Options
|Pro Power Onboard - 120V/2.4kW
|+$950
|Decal #3 (Fleet)
|+$645
|Decal #2 (Fleet)
|+$460
|Decal #4 (Fleet)
|+$925
|Decal #5 (Fleet)
|+$1,295
|Decal #1 (Fleet)
|+$325
|Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kit
|+$70
|Exterior Mirror Delete (Fleet)
|yes
|Power Sliding Door
|+$925
|50/50 Hinged Rear Doors
|+$70
|Wiper Activated Headlamps
|+$30
|Body Color Painted Front Bumper
|+$235
|Rear Bumper Delete (Fleet)
|yes
|Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass
|+$235
|Front Fog Lamps
|+$100
|Running Board
|+$290
|Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass w/Fixed Passenger-Side Door Glass
|+$395
|Long Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
|+$205
|Black Front Wheel Well Liners
|+$275
|Short Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
|+$150
|Full-Size Spare Tire & Wheel Delete
|+-$115
|Long Arm, Manual-Folding, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors
|+$60
|Heavy-Duty Rear Scuff Plate Kit
|+$275
|Rear Scuff Plate Kit
|+$140
|Fixed Windows All-Around
|+$580
|16" Silver Aluminum Alloy Wheels
|+$370
|Privacy Glass
|+$115
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|16" Black Aluminum Alloy Wheels
|+$485
|High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps
|+$425
|High Strength Laminated Glass
|+$1,050
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|404.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,966 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9,500 lbs.
|Height
|109.6 in.
|Length
|235.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|453.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|3,553 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|97.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|81.3 in.
|Wheel base
|148.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|full wheel covers
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|235/65R R tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
