2022 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van 350 High Roof Specs & Features

More about the 2022 E-Transit Cargo Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,530
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery capacity68 kwh
Fuel typeElectric
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower266 hp
Torque317 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity3,553 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Interior Upgrade Package +$1,330
Parcel Delivery Package +$125
Load Area Protection Package +$450
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors +$70
Cargo Tie-Down Hooks +$25
Lockable Door w/Window Bulkhead +$1,200
Full Rear Compartment Lighting +$70
12V Rear Powerpoint +$15
Seat Pack #11 - Ebony Cloth Seats +$110
Orange Seat Belts (Fleet) +$45
Seat Pack #13 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats +$45
Seat Pack #32 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Seatsyes
Front Overhead Shelf +$70
6 Speakers +$25
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLD +$555
VP- Keyless Entry Keypad +$90
Audio Pack #3 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display, Navigation and Cruise Control +$790
Audio Pack #4 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display, Navigation and Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control +$1,075
Audio Pack #2 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display and Navigation +$220
Passenger Side B-Pillar Assist Handle +$25
Heavy-Duty Cargo Flooring +$780
D-Pillar Assist Handles +$55
2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobs +$70
Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Covering +$230
Cruise Control w/ASLD +$300
Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start +$345
Vehicle Maintenance Monitoryes
Foldable Shelving +$2,210
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
vinylyes
Front head room56.6 in.
Front hip room60.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room67.9 in.
Exterior Options
Pro Power Onboard - 120V/2.4kW +$950
Decal #3 (Fleet) +$645
Decal #2 (Fleet) +$460
Decal #4 (Fleet) +$925
Decal #5 (Fleet) +$1,295
Decal #1 (Fleet) +$325
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kit +$70
Exterior Mirror Delete (Fleet)yes
Power Sliding Door +$925
50/50 Hinged Rear Doors +$70
Wiper Activated Headlamps +$30
Body Color Painted Front Bumper +$235
Rear Bumper Delete (Fleet)yes
Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass +$235
Front Fog Lamps +$100
Running Board +$290
Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass w/Fixed Passenger-Side Door Glass +$395
Long Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals +$205
Black Front Wheel Well Liners +$275
Short Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals +$150
Full-Size Spare Tire & Wheel Delete +-$115
Long Arm, Manual-Folding, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors +$60
Heavy-Duty Rear Scuff Plate Kit +$275
Rear Scuff Plate Kit +$140
Fixed Windows All-Around +$580
16" Silver Aluminum Alloy Wheels +$370
Privacy Glass +$115
Front License Plate Bracketyes
16" Black Aluminum Alloy Wheels +$485
High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps +$425
High Strength Laminated Glass +$1,050
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place404.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,966 lbs.
Gross weight9,500 lbs.
Height109.6 in.
Length235.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity453.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3,553 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors97.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.3 in.
Wheel base148.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Avalanche Gray Metallic
  • Abyss Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Dark Palazzo Gray, cloth
  • Dark Palazzo Gray, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
235/65R R tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
