Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
E-Series Wagon Van
E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$49,630*
Total Cash Price
$19,966
E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$39,079*
Total Cash Price
$15,721
E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$49,630*
Total Cash Price
$19,966
E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$42,987*
Total Cash Price
$17,293
E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$40,642*
Total Cash Price
$16,350
E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$55,101*
Total Cash Price
$22,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Series Wagon Van E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$4,768
|Maintenance
|$1,349
|$822
|$2,714
|$707
|$2,871
|$8,463
|Repairs
|$626
|$724
|$847
|$989
|$1,152
|$4,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,105
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,339
|Financing
|$1,073
|$864
|$640
|$400
|$144
|$3,120
|Depreciation
|$5,470
|$2,029
|$1,787
|$1,585
|$1,421
|$12,292
|Fuel
|$2,884
|$2,971
|$3,059
|$3,151
|$3,245
|$15,310
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,405
|$8,392
|$10,058
|$7,873
|$9,902
|$49,630
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Series Wagon Van E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$707
|$728
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$3,754
|Maintenance
|$1,062
|$647
|$2,137
|$557
|$2,261
|$6,664
|Repairs
|$493
|$570
|$667
|$779
|$907
|$3,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$870
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,054
|Financing
|$845
|$680
|$504
|$315
|$113
|$2,457
|Depreciation
|$4,307
|$1,598
|$1,407
|$1,248
|$1,119
|$9,679
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,555
|$6,608
|$7,920
|$6,199
|$7,797
|$39,079
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Series Wagon Van E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$4,129
|Maintenance
|$1,168
|$712
|$2,351
|$613
|$2,487
|$7,330
|Repairs
|$542
|$627
|$734
|$857
|$998
|$3,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$957
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,159
|Financing
|$930
|$748
|$554
|$347
|$124
|$2,703
|Depreciation
|$4,738
|$1,758
|$1,548
|$1,373
|$1,231
|$10,647
|Fuel
|$2,498
|$2,573
|$2,650
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$13,261
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,611
|$7,269
|$8,712
|$6,819
|$8,577
|$42,987
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Series Wagon Van E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$3,904
|Maintenance
|$1,104
|$673
|$2,222
|$579
|$2,351
|$6,931
|Repairs
|$513
|$593
|$694
|$810
|$943
|$3,553
|Taxes & Fees
|$905
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,096
|Financing
|$879
|$707
|$524
|$328
|$118
|$2,555
|Depreciation
|$4,479
|$1,662
|$1,463
|$1,298
|$1,164
|$10,066
|Fuel
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$12,537
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,977
|$6,872
|$8,237
|$6,447
|$8,109
|$40,642
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Series Wagon Van E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$5,293
|Maintenance
|$1,497
|$912
|$3,013
|$785
|$3,188
|$9,396
|Repairs
|$695
|$804
|$940
|$1,098
|$1,279
|$4,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,227
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,486
|Financing
|$1,191
|$959
|$711
|$444
|$159
|$3,464
|Depreciation
|$6,073
|$2,253
|$1,984
|$1,760
|$1,578
|$13,647
|Fuel
|$3,202
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$16,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,883
|$9,317
|$11,167
|$8,741
|$10,994
|$55,101
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon in Virginia is:not available
