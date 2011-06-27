  1. Home
Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)429.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque286 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle48.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Packages
6-Speaker Radio Prep Packageyes
XLT Premium Packageyes
Trailer Towing Package (Class II, III, IV)yes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Rear Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Radio Deleteyes
Power Driver's Seatyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
110V A/C Outletyes
User Defined Switchesyes
Premium Combination Audio/Navigation Systemyes
Air Conditioning Deleteyes
Crew Chief - Powered by Telogisyes
Front Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
SYNCyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.1 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room65.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room71.7 in.
rear heater unityes
Exterior Options
Sliding Side Cargo Dooryes
License Plate Bracketyes
Spare Keysyes
16" x 7.0" Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Chrome Hub Capsyes
Running Boardsyes
Power Telescoping Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Chrome Rear Step Bumperyes
Auxiliary Fuel Portyes
Measurements
Front track70.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity236.5 cu.ft.
Length216.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight5757 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Height82.1 in.
Maximum payload2820 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble, cloth
  • Medium Flint, leather
  • Medium Pebble, leather
  • Medium Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles