Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs
|Overview
See E-Series Wagon Inventory
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|15
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|363.0/495.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|33.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|Torque
|350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 4500 rpm
|Turning circle
|48.6 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|Center Aisle Seating Prep Package (14-Passenger)
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions - Radio Prep Package
|yes
|Trailer Towing Package (Class II, III, IV)
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|Front and rear air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|Navigation with HD Satellite Radio
|yes
|11-Passenger Cloth Captain's Chairs Credit
|yes
|Satellite Radio
|yes
|Rear Vinyl Floor Covering
|yes
|Radio Delete
|yes
|Power Driver's Seat
|yes
|User Defined Switches
|yes
|SYNC
|yes
|Front Vinyl Floor Covering
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions In-Dash Computer by Magneti Marelli (Late Availability)
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief by Microlise
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|Front head room
|42.0 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|68.1 in.
|Front leg room
|40.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|Front hip room
|65.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|Rear head room
|40.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|68.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|72.8 in.
|rear heater unit
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|Sliding Side Cargo Door
|yes
|Spare Tire and Wheel Not Included
|yes
|Royal Red Metallic Paint
|yes
|Dark Blue Pearl Metallic Paint
|yes
|16" x 7" Forged Aluminum Wheels with Hub Caps
|yes
|Steel Blue Metallic Paint
|yes
|Chrome Rear Step Bumper
|yes
|Auxiliary Fuel Port
|yes
|Ingot Silver Metallic Paint
|yes
|Telescopic Power-Adjustable Trailer Tow Mirrors
|yes
|License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Running Boards
|yes
|2 Additional Door/Ignition Keys
|yes
|Privacy Glass
|yes
|Pueblo Gold Metallic Paint
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|Front track
|69.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|275.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|236.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6641 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9300 lbs.
|Height
|82.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|2640 lbs.
|Wheel base
|138.0 in.
|Width
|79.4 in.
|Rear track
|66.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|LT245/75R E tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the E-Series Wagon
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|twin I-beam front suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,180
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic