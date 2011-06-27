Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2011 E-Series Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,880
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,880
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,880
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.0/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,880
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle48.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,880
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,880
Center Aisle Seating Prep Package (11-Passenger)yes
Ford Work Solutions - Radio Prep Packageyes
Trailer Towing Package (Class II, III, IV)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,880
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,880
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,880
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,880
Navigation with HD Satellite Radioyes
Satellite Radioyes
Rear Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Radio Deleteyes
Power Driver's Seatyes
User Defined Switchesyes
Air Conditioning Deleteyes
SYNCyes
Front Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Ford Work Solutions In-Dash Computer by Magneti Marelli (Late Availability)yes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief by Microliseyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,880
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,880
Front head room42.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.1 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room65.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,880
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room71.7 in.
rear heater unityes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,880
Sliding Side Cargo Dooryes
Spare Tire and Wheel Not Includedyes
Royal Red Metallic Paintyes
Dark Blue Pearl Metallic Paintyes
16" x 7" Forged Aluminum Wheels with Hub Capsyes
Steel Blue Metallic Paintyes
Chrome Rear Step Bumperyes
Auxiliary Fuel Portyes
Ingot Silver Metallic Paintyes
Telescopic Power-Adjustable Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Running Boardsyes
2 Additional Door/Ignition Keysyes
Privacy Glassyes
Pueblo Gold Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,880
Front track69.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity236.5 cu.ft.
Length216.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight6240 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Height83.1 in.
Maximum payload2810 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track66.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,880
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble, cloth
  • Medium Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,880
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,880
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,880
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
