Used 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2010 E-Series Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle48.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Trailer Towing Package (Class II/III/IV)yes
Ford Work Solutions - Prep Package 6 Speakersyes
Center Aisle Seating Prep Package (11-Passenger)yes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Satellite Radioyes
Rear Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Ford Work Solutions - In-Dash Computeryes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chiefyes
Radio Deleteyes
Power Driver's Seatyes
Navigation w/Satellite Radioyes
User Defined Switchesyes
Air Conditioning Deleteyes
Front Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
SYNCyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.1 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room65.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room71.7 in.
rear heater unityes
Exterior Options
Sliding Side Cargo Dooryes
Royal Red Metallic Paintyes
Spare Tire and Wheel Deleteyes
Dark Blue Pearl Metallic Paintyes
Chrome Rear Step Bumperyes
Auxiliary Fuel Portyes
Ingot Silver Metallic Paintyes
Telescopic Power-Adjustable Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Running Boardsyes
16" x 7" Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Pueblo Gold Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Front track69.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity236.5 cu.ft.
Length216.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight6400 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Height83.1 in.
Maximum payload2810 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Medium Pebble, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
