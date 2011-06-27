Used 2014 Ford E-Series Van Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
E-Series Van
E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$36,443*
Total Cash Price
$15,035
E-350 Super Duty 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$46,283*
Total Cash Price
$19,094
E-150 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$46,283*
Total Cash Price
$19,094
E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$40,087*
Total Cash Price
$16,539
E-350 Super Duty 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$37,901*
Total Cash Price
$15,636
E-150 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$51,385*
Total Cash Price
$21,199
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Series Van E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$663
|$683
|$703
|$724
|$746
|$3,519
|Maintenance
|$1,062
|$647
|$1,977
|$557
|$2,261
|$6,504
|Repairs
|$493
|$570
|$667
|$779
|$907
|$3,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$834
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,018
|Financing
|$809
|$650
|$481
|$301
|$109
|$2,350
|Depreciation
|$3,572
|$1,431
|$1,259
|$1,116
|$1,002
|$8,380
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,553
|$6,211
|$7,382
|$5,840
|$7,457
|$36,443
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$4,469
|Maintenance
|$1,349
|$822
|$2,511
|$707
|$2,871
|$8,260
|Repairs
|$626
|$724
|$847
|$989
|$1,152
|$4,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,059
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,293
|Financing
|$1,027
|$826
|$611
|$382
|$138
|$2,985
|Depreciation
|$4,536
|$1,817
|$1,599
|$1,417
|$1,273
|$10,643
|Fuel
|$2,692
|$2,774
|$2,856
|$2,943
|$3,030
|$14,295
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,132
|$7,888
|$9,375
|$7,417
|$9,470
|$46,283
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Series Van E-150 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$4,469
|Maintenance
|$1,349
|$822
|$2,511
|$707
|$2,871
|$8,260
|Repairs
|$626
|$724
|$847
|$989
|$1,152
|$4,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,059
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,293
|Financing
|$1,027
|$826
|$611
|$382
|$138
|$2,985
|Depreciation
|$4,536
|$1,817
|$1,599
|$1,417
|$1,273
|$10,643
|Fuel
|$2,692
|$2,774
|$2,856
|$2,943
|$3,030
|$14,295
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,132
|$7,888
|$9,375
|$7,417
|$9,470
|$46,283
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Series Van E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$751
|$773
|$796
|$821
|$3,871
|Maintenance
|$1,168
|$712
|$2,175
|$613
|$2,487
|$7,154
|Repairs
|$542
|$627
|$734
|$857
|$998
|$3,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$917
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,120
|Financing
|$890
|$715
|$529
|$331
|$120
|$2,585
|Depreciation
|$3,929
|$1,574
|$1,385
|$1,228
|$1,102
|$9,218
|Fuel
|$2,332
|$2,402
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$2,625
|$12,382
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,508
|$6,832
|$8,120
|$6,424
|$8,203
|$40,087
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$690
|$710
|$731
|$753
|$776
|$3,660
|Maintenance
|$1,104
|$673
|$2,056
|$579
|$2,351
|$6,764
|Repairs
|$513
|$593
|$694
|$810
|$943
|$3,553
|Taxes & Fees
|$867
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,059
|Financing
|$841
|$676
|$500
|$313
|$113
|$2,444
|Depreciation
|$3,715
|$1,488
|$1,309
|$1,161
|$1,042
|$8,715
|Fuel
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,410
|$2,481
|$11,706
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,935
|$6,459
|$7,677
|$6,074
|$7,755
|$37,901
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Series Van E-150 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$935
|$963
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$4,962
|Maintenance
|$1,497
|$912
|$2,788
|$785
|$3,188
|$9,171
|Repairs
|$695
|$804
|$940
|$1,098
|$1,279
|$4,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,176
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,435
|Financing
|$1,141
|$917
|$678
|$424
|$154
|$3,314
|Depreciation
|$5,037
|$2,018
|$1,775
|$1,574
|$1,413
|$11,816
|Fuel
|$2,989
|$3,079
|$3,171
|$3,267
|$3,364
|$15,871
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,470
|$8,758
|$10,409
|$8,234
|$10,514
|$51,385
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford E-Series Van in Virginia is:not available
