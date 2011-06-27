Used 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,385
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle48.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Commercial Van Value Packageyes
Commercial Van Value Package Discount w/Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Racks and Bins Upgrade Package 1 - Ladder Rackyes
Radio Preparation Package - 4 Speakersyes
Auxiliary Heater - Air Conditioning Connector Package w/Rear Air Conditioning Controlsyes
Interior Upgrade Packageyes
Cargo Lighting Packageyes
Racks and Bins Upgrade Package 2 - Electrical/Appliance Repairyes
EconoCargo Upgrade - General Delivery Packageyes
Mid-Series Exterior Upgrade Packageyes
Aerial Bucket Truck Suspension Packageyes
Interior Upgrade Package (w/Carpet Floor Covering and Commercial Van Value Package)yes
Racks and Bins Upgrade Package 3 - Plumbing/HVAC Serviceyes
Commercial Van Value Package Discountyes
Crew Van Packageyes
Radio Preparation Package - 2 Speakersyes
High-Series Exterior Upgrade Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Towing Package Class II/III/IVyes
Commercial Van Value Package w/Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Insulation Packageyes
Interior Upgrade Package (w/Vinyl Floor Covering and Commercial Van Value Package)yes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Modified Vehicle Wiring Kityes
Navigation w/HD Satellite Radioyes
Premium Van Groupyes
High Capacity Front/Rear Air Conditioningyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Cloth Upholsteryyes
Cruise Controlyes
User Defined Switchesyes
Dual Captain's Chairs w/3-Passenger Rear Bench Seatyes
Steel Racks and Bins Packageyes
Crew Chief - Powered by Telogisyes
Dual Cloth Captain's Chairsyes
Vinyl Rear Floor Coveringyes
Radio Deleteyes
Power Driver's Seatyes
110V A/C Outletyes
Quiet Flex Composite Racks and Bins Packageyes
EconoCargo Systemyes
Electronic AM/FM Stereo/Clock/CDyes
Air Conditioning Deleteyes
Media Gateway Module (SYNC)yes
Instrument Panel Electronic Message Center w/Engine Hour Meteryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.1 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room65.6 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
All-Around Windowsyes
Sliding Side Cargo Dooryes
Aerotype Exterior - LH/RH Manual Flat Glass Mirroryes
Swing-Out Side/Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glassyes
Chrome Rear Step Bumperyes
16" x 7.0" Painted White Steel Wheelsyes
Spare Tire And Wheel Not Includedyes
Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glassyes
Auxiliary Fuel Portyes
16" x 7.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Groupyes
Fixed Side/Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glassyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Black Rear Step Bumperyes
Running Boardsyes
Telescopic Power Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Additional 2 Door/Ignition Keysyes
Measurements
Front track69.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity319.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5729 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place278.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3920 lbs.
Length236.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Height83.6 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Pueblo Gold Metallic
  • Black
  • Steel Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Medium Pebble, cloth
  • Medium Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
