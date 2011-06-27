  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-Series Van
  4. Used 2011 Ford E-Series Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Ford E-Series Van E-250 Features & Specs

More about the 2011 E-Series Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,175
See E-Series Van Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,175
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)429.0/561.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Torque286 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle48.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,175
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Commercial Van Value Package Discount w/Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Commercial Van Value Packageyes
Racks and Bins Upgrade Package 1 - Ladder Rackyes
Racks and Bins Upgrade Package 2 - Electrical Contractor/Appliance Repairyes
Interior Upgrade Packageyes
Mid-Series Exterior Upgrade Packageyes
EconoCargo Upgrade - General Delivery Packageyes
Interior Upgrade Package (w/Carpet Floor Covering and Commercial Van Value Package)yes
Ford Work Solutions Preparation Package 4 Speakersyes
Racks and Bins Upgrade Package 3 - Plumbing/HVAC Serviceyes
Commercial Van Value Package Discountyes
High-Series Exterior Upgrade Packageyes
Crew Van Packageyes
Ford Work Solutions Preparation Package 2 Speakersyes
Trailer Towing Package Class II/III/IVyes
Commercial Van Value Package w/Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Insulation Packageyes
Interior Upgrade Package (w/Vinyl Floor Covering and Commercial Van Value Package)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,175
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,175
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Satellite Radioyes
Navigation w/HD Satellite Radioyes
User Defined Switchesyes
Masterack Quiet Flex Composite Racks and Binsyes
Cargo Lighting Packageyes
Message Centeryes
Masterack Racks and Binsyes
Power Driver's Seatyes
Air Conditioning Deleteyes
High Capacity Air Conditioning w/Auxiliary Heateryes
Media Gateway Module (SYNC)yes
Ford Work Solutions In-Dash Computer by Magneti Marelliyes
Modified Vehicle Wiring Kityes
Ford Work Solutions Tool Link by DeWALTyes
Premium Van Groupyes
Cloth Upholsteryyes
Dual Captain's Chairs w/3-Passenger Rear Bench Seatyes
Dual Cloth Captain's Chairsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief by Microliseyes
Vinyl Rear Floor Coveringyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Playeryes
Radio Deleteyes
EconoCargo Systemyes
Speed Controlyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,175
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Front head room42.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.1 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room65.6 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,175
All-Around Windowsyes
Sliding Side Cargo Dooryes
Royal Red Metallic Paintyes
Dark Blue Metallic Paintyes
Manual Aero Mirrorsyes
Swing-Out Side/Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glassyes
Spare Tire And Wheel Not Includedyes
16" x 7.0" Painted White Steel Wheelsyes
Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glassyes
Chrome Rear Step Bumperyes
Auxiliary Fuel Portyes
Hubcap Deleteyes
Ingot Silver Metallic Paintyes
Power Groupyes
Fixed Side/Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glassyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Black Rear Step Bumperyes
16" x 7.0" Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Running Boardsyes
Telescopic Power Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Pueblo Gold Metallic Paintyes
Additional 2 Door/Ignition Keysyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Front track69.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity236.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5313 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place236.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3530 lbs.
Length216.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Height84.8 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track66.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble, cloth
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,175
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,175
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See E-Series Van Inventory

Related Used 2011 Ford E-Series Van E-250 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles