Used 2010 Ford E-Series Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 E-Series Van
5.0
1 reviews
Bulletproof, hard-working van

Shm777, 01/27/2020
E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
We have 2 of these. One has 195000 miles on it and the other one has over 200000 miles on it. We have had to do only minor repairs and normal replacement of maintenance items. We've looked at the new Transit vans but are trying to find a couple more of these E250 vans with low mileage because they are so reliable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles