Used 1998 Ford E-350 XLT Club Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 1998 E-350
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4250 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Measurements
Height84.1 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Length211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Caribbean Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
