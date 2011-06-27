  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
1998 Ford E-350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Multitude of engine choices, dual air bags, standard anti-lock brakes, and fairly decent driveability.
  • This van has a hard time squeezing into most standard garages.
Edmunds' Expert Review

1998 Highlights

Ford's full-size vans greet 1998 relatively unchanged. The XL trim level previously available is replaced by a gaggle of interior and exterior appearance packages, yet is still applicable to Club Wagon models. Optional audio units receive minor styling changes while instrument panel lighting goes from blue-green to green. Models equipped with power door locks get a rear door lock switch and the previously standard engine block heater for diesel models becomes optional. Colorwise, Colonial White is dropped, Denim Blue replaces Crystal Blue and Deep Forest Green, Carribean Green and Light Blue Metallic are introduced.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Ford E-350.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Big Van for Big Plans
mistroxyz,10/26/2003
I traded in a '98 E150 with the 4.6L V8 engine that had 143,000 miles on a '98 E350 Chateau with a V10 and 53,000 miles. The 350 drives better and the interior is nicer. The V10 has great torque and is quieter thant the V8. Gas milage ranges from 11 City to 16 Highway. This van is set up for towing not good gas milage. We will have to see how the V10 holds up.
Hard to do without vehicle
Larry,04/01/2005
Has been an outstanding vehicle. It is dependable, gets incredible gas mileage for a one ton chassis, and is fairly comfortable. Not real sporty but who cares?
1998 Ford Club Wagon HD Chateau Diesel
kent0242,04/12/2008
I ordered this vehicle with all the bells and whistles. The 7.3L Powerstroke diesel is everything I expected. Fuel mileage ranges from 15.5 mpg in the dead of the winter to 18.5 - 20.0 mpg in the summer months. The engine supplies plenty of power and the transmission performs flawlessly. It handles well and has a good ride despite the 1 ton rating. Maintenance cost is typical and I encountered nothing unusual in repairs. This van weighs in around 7950#, so it is no lightweight. In fact, since everything is heavy duty, it tends to go further before replacement is needed.
See all 3 reviews of the 1998 Ford E-350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
See all Used 1998 Ford E-350 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Ford E-350

Used 1998 Ford E-350 Overview

The Used 1998 Ford E-350 is offered in the following submodels: E-350 Van. Available styles include XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van, Econoline 3dr Cargo Van, XL Club Wagon 3dr Van, XL Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van, Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van, XLT Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van, and Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Ford E-350?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Ford E-350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Ford E-350 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Ford E-350.

Can't find a used 1998 Ford E-350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford E-350 for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,842.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,879.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford E-350 for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,150.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,648.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Ford E-350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

