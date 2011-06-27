1998 Ford E-350 Review
Pros & Cons
- Multitude of engine choices, dual air bags, standard anti-lock brakes, and fairly decent driveability.
- This van has a hard time squeezing into most standard garages.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,559 - $2,632
Edmunds' Expert Review
1998 Highlights
Ford's full-size vans greet 1998 relatively unchanged. The XL trim level previously available is replaced by a gaggle of interior and exterior appearance packages, yet is still applicable to Club Wagon models. Optional audio units receive minor styling changes while instrument panel lighting goes from blue-green to green. Models equipped with power door locks get a rear door lock switch and the previously standard engine block heater for diesel models becomes optional. Colorwise, Colonial White is dropped, Denim Blue replaces Crystal Blue and Deep Forest Green, Carribean Green and Light Blue Metallic are introduced.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Ford E-350.
Most helpful consumer reviews
mistroxyz,10/26/2003
I traded in a '98 E150 with the 4.6L V8 engine that had 143,000 miles on a '98 E350 Chateau with a V10 and 53,000 miles. The 350 drives better and the interior is nicer. The V10 has great torque and is quieter thant the V8. Gas milage ranges from 11 City to 16 Highway. This van is set up for towing not good gas milage. We will have to see how the V10 holds up.
Larry,04/01/2005
Has been an outstanding vehicle. It is dependable, gets incredible gas mileage for a one ton chassis, and is fairly comfortable. Not real sporty but who cares?
kent0242,04/12/2008
I ordered this vehicle with all the bells and whistles. The 7.3L Powerstroke diesel is everything I expected. Fuel mileage ranges from 15.5 mpg in the dead of the winter to 18.5 - 20.0 mpg in the summer months. The engine supplies plenty of power and the transmission performs flawlessly. It handles well and has a good ride despite the 1 ton rating. Maintenance cost is typical and I encountered nothing unusual in repairs. This van weighs in around 7950#, so it is no lightweight. In fact, since everything is heavy duty, it tends to go further before replacement is needed.
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
Safety
