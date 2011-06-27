  1. Home
Used 1998 Ford E-350 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 E-350
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.4 l5.4 l5.4 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4250 rpm235 hp @ 4250 rpm235 hp @ 4250 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.68.4 in.68.4 in.
Measurements
Height84.1 in.84.1 in.84.1 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.138.0 in.
Length211.9 in.211.9 in.211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.6500 lbs.6000 lbs.
Width79.3 in.79.3 in.79.3 in.
Maximum payloadno4140.0 lbs.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Caribbean Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
