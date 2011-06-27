  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford E-350 XLT Super Club Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 1997 E-350
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4250 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.1 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Measurements
Height83.4 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Length232.0 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cypress Gold Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Glacier White
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Cypress Gold Frost Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Amber Pearl Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Desert Violet Metallic Pearl
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood
  • Light Prairie Tan
