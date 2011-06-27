  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-350
  4. Used 1996 Ford E-350
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Ford E-350 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 E-350
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque328 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm328 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm328 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l4.9 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 3800 rpm205 hp @ 3800 rpm205 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle47.8 ft.46.5 ft.47.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Measurements
Height84.1 in.80.7 in.84.1 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.138.0 in.
Length231.8 in.211.8 in.231.8 in.
Width79.3 in.79.3 in.79.3 in.
Curb weight5211 lbs.4677 lbs.5211 lbs.
Maximum payloadnono4020.0 lbs.
