Estimated values
1996 Ford E-350 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,118
|$1,762
|$2,077
|Clean
|$1,022
|$1,611
|$1,907
|Average
|$830
|$1,309
|$1,567
|Rough
|$638
|$1,007
|$1,227
Estimated values
1996 Ford E-350 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$880
|$1,809
|$2,276
|Clean
|$804
|$1,654
|$2,089
|Average
|$653
|$1,344
|$1,717
|Rough
|$502
|$1,034
|$1,344
Estimated values
1996 Ford E-350 XL Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$744
|$1,526
|$1,917
|Clean
|$680
|$1,395
|$1,760
|Average
|$552
|$1,133
|$1,446
|Rough
|$425
|$872
|$1,132
Estimated values
1996 Ford E-350 Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$875
|$1,534
|$1,862
|Clean
|$800
|$1,403
|$1,709
|Average
|$650
|$1,140
|$1,404
|Rough
|$500
|$876
|$1,100
Estimated values
1996 Ford E-350 XL Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$722
|$1,228
|$1,478
|Clean
|$660
|$1,122
|$1,357
|Average
|$536
|$912
|$1,115
|Rough
|$412
|$701
|$873
Estimated values
1996 Ford E-350 Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$770
|$1,525
|$1,904
|Clean
|$704
|$1,395
|$1,748
|Average
|$572
|$1,133
|$1,436
|Rough
|$440
|$871
|$1,124
Estimated values
1996 Ford E-350 Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$734
|$1,365
|$1,679
|Clean
|$671
|$1,248
|$1,542
|Average
|$545
|$1,014
|$1,267
|Rough
|$419
|$780
|$992
Estimated values
1996 Ford E-350 XL Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$696
|$1,402
|$1,756
|Clean
|$636
|$1,281
|$1,612
|Average
|$517
|$1,041
|$1,325
|Rough
|$397
|$801
|$1,037
Estimated values
1996 Ford E-350 XL Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$757
|$1,275
|$1,531
|Clean
|$692
|$1,166
|$1,406
|Average
|$562
|$947
|$1,155
|Rough
|$432
|$728
|$905