  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-350
  4. Used 1995 Ford E-350
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Ford E-350 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 E-350
Overview
See E-350 Inventory
See E-350 Inventory
See E-350 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l4.9 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 3400 rpm150 hp @ 3400 rpm150 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Measurements
Height83.4 in.83.4 in.80.7 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.138.0 in.
Length231.8 in.231.8 in.211.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Maximum payloadno3920.0 lbs.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Dark Berry Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Berry Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Glacier White
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Berry Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
See E-350 InventorySee E-350 InventorySee E-350 Inventory

Related Used 1995 Ford E-350 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles