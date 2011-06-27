Used 1998 Ford E-250 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|455.0/595.0 mi.
|455.0/595.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|35.0 gal.
|35.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.2 l
|4.2 l
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4250 rpm
|235 hp @ 4250 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|42.1 in.
|42.5 in.
|Front leg room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|Front hip room
|65.6 in.
|65.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|68.4 in.
|68.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|231.9 in.
|211.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5100 lbs.
|5200 lbs.
|Height
|83.4 in.
|83.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|2155.0 lbs.
|2185.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|138.0 in.
|138.0 in.
|Width
|79.3 in.
|79.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the E-250
Related Used 1998 Ford E-250 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500