Used 1998 Ford E-250 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 E-250
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1515
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455.0/595.0 mi.455.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG1515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size4.2 l4.2 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4250 rpm235 hp @ 4250 rpm
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.1 in.42.5 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.65.6 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.68.4 in.
Measurements
Length231.9 in.211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5100 lbs.5200 lbs.
Height83.4 in.83.4 in.
Maximum payload2155.0 lbs.2185.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.
Width79.3 in.79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
