Used 1997 Ford E-250 HD Super Econoline Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.1 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Measurements
Height84.1 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Length232.0 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Bright Amber Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cypress Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Violet Metallic Pearl
  • Cypress Gold Frost Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • White
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
