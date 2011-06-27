Used 1997 Ford E-250 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1997 E-250
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG141414
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg12/17 mpg12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/595.0 mi.420.0/595.0 mi.420.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.2 l4.2 l4.2 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4800 rpm200 hp @ 4800 rpm200 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.1 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.68.4 in.68.4 in.
Measurements
Height84.1 in.80.7 in.80.7 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.138.0 in.
Length232.0 in.211.8 in.211.8 in.
Width79.3 in.79.3 in.79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Bright Amber Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cypress Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Violet Metallic Pearl
  • Cypress Gold Frost Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • White
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
