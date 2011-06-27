  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-250
  4. Used 1996 Ford E-250
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Ford E-250 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 E-250
Overview
See E-250 Inventory
See E-250 Inventory
See E-250 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG121212
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/13 mpg11/13 mpg11/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/455.0 mi.385.0/455.0 mi.385.0/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG121212
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm270 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm270 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm199 hp @ 4200 rpm199 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle46.5 ft.47.8 ft.47.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Measurements
Length211.8 in.231.8 in.231.8 in.
Curb weight4677 lbs.5211 lbs.5211 lbs.
Height80.7 in.84.1 in.84.1 in.
Maximum payload2125.0 lbs.2085.0 lbs.2085.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.138.0 in.
Width78.3 in.79.3 in.79.3 in.
See E-250 InventorySee E-250 InventorySee E-250 Inventory

Related Used 1996 Ford E-250 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles