Used 1995 Ford E-250 XL Econoline Features & Specs

More about the 1995 E-250
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Length211.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7600 lbs.
Height80.7 in.
Maximum payload3470.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Dark Berry Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Glacier White
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
