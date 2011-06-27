  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford E-250 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 E-250
Overview
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 3-speed automatic
Drive Type: Rear wheel drive
Cylinders: Inline 6
Combined MPG: 12
Drivetrain
Drive type: Rear wheel drive
Transmission: 3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 11/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 385.0/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 35.0 gal.
Combined MPG: 12
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque: 260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine type: Gas
Base engine size: 4.9 l
Horsepower: 150 hp @ 3400 rpm
Cylinders: Inline 6
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Not available
Front Seats
Front head room: 41.5 in.
Front leg room: 39.5 in.
Measurements
Length: 211.8 in. / 231.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity: 7600 lbs.
Height: 80.7 in. / 83.4 in.
Maximum payload: 3470.0 lbs.
Wheel base: 138.0 in.
Width: 79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors:
  • Black
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Dark Berry Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Berry Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Glacier White
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Dark Berry Metallic
