Used 1994 Ford E-250 Consumer Reviews
Ford conversion van
pwistmo, 04/22/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
This vehicle is comfortable to drive. That's about it. It has had multiple transmission problems as well as some engine problems. As you might expect, it has a lot of sway when turning.
Report Abuse
STANS HOME REPAIR
S. Painter, 07/07/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
THE BIGGEST COMPLAINT I HAVE IS THE HEATEING AND AIR CONDITING IS NOT GOOD AT ALL ALSO THE SIX CYLENDER ENGINE IS SERIOUSLY UNDER POWERED THIS VAN GOES NO WHARE IN A HURRY THE STEARING AND HANDELING IS GOOD IF THIS VEHICHEL HAD A GOOD HEATER AND AIR AND A GOOD V8 IWOULD RATE IT AT AN EIGHT OVER ALL I GIVE IT ABOUT A FOUR AS IS .
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the E-250
Related Used 1994 Ford E-250 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500