Used 1993 Ford E-250 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG131313
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/14 mpg12/14 mpg12/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/490.0 mi.420.0/490.0 mi.420.0/490.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG131313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l4.9 l
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height80.9 in.80.9 in.80.9 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.138.0 in.
Length211.8 in.231.8 in.211.8 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
