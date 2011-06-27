Used 1992 Ford E-250 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|3-speed automatic
|3-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|3-speed automatic
|3-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/14 mpg
|12/14 mpg
|12/14 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|420.0/490.0 mi.
|420.0/490.0 mi.
|420.0/490.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|35.0 gal.
|35.0 gal.
|35.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.9 l
|4.9 l
|4.9 l
|Horsepower
|145 hp @ 3400 rpm
|145 hp @ 3400 rpm
|145 hp @ 3400 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Wheel base
|138.0 in.
|138.0 in.
|138.0 in.
|Length
|231.8 in.
|211.8 in.
|231.8 in.
|Width
|79.5 in.
|79.5 in.
|79.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
