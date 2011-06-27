Used 1991 Ford E-250 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 E-250
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG131313
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/14 mpg12/14 mpg12/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/308.0 mi.264.0/308.0 mi.264.0/308.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG131313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height80.1 in.80.1 in.80.1 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.138.0 in.
Length206.8 in.206.8 in.226.8 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Curb weight4459 lbs.nono
Maximum payloadno2640.0 lbs.3350.0 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Glacier White
  • Black
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Desert Tan Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
