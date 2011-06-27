  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-250
  4. Used 1990 Ford E-250
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Ford E-250 Super Econoline Features & Specs

More about the 1990 E-250
Overview
See E-250 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.0/308.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Height80.1 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Length226.8 in.
Width79.9 in.
Curb weight4610 lbs.
See E-250 Inventory

Related Used 1990 Ford E-250 Super Econoline info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles