Used 1998 Ford E-150 XL Club Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 1998 E-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Measurements
Height80.7 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Length211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3700 lbs.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Caribbean Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
