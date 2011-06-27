  1. Home
Used 1998 Ford E-150 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151414
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg12/17 mpg12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455.0/630.0 mi.420.0/595.0 mi.420.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG151414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.2 l4.2 l4.2 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4800 rpm200 hp @ 4800 rpm200 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.68.4 in.68.4 in.
Measurements
Length211.9 in.211.9 in.211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4100 lbs.3700 lbs.3700 lbs.
Height80.7 in.80.7 in.80.7 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.nono
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.138.0 in.
Width79.3 in.79.3 in.79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Caribbean Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
