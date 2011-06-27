Used 1997 Ford E-150 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1997 E-150
Overview
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Drive Type: Rear wheel drive
Cylinders: V6
Combined MPG: 14
Drivetrain
Drive type: Rear wheel drive
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 420.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 35.0 gal.
Combined MPG: 14
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque: 250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine type: Gas
Base engine size: 4.2 l
Horsepower: 200 hp @ 4800 rpm
Cylinders: V6
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Not available
Front Seats
Front head room: 42.5 in.
Front leg room: 40.0 in.
Front hip room: 65.6 in.
Front shoulder room: 68.4 in.
Measurements
Height: 80.7 in.
Wheel base: 138.0 in.
Length: 211.8 in.
Width: 79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Glacier White
  • Bright Amber Pearl Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Cypress Gold Frost Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Cypress Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Wedgewood
  • Desert Violet Metallic Pearl
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • White
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Desert Violet Metallic Pearl
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Thistle
  • Bright Amber Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood
  • Cypress Gold Frost Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cypress Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Thistle
  • Bright Amber Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Dark Cypress Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Desert Violet Metallic Pearl
  • Cypress Gold Frost Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
