Used 1996 Ford E-150 XL Club Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 1996 E-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle46.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Length211.8 in.
Curb weight4677 lbs.
Height80.7 in.
Maximum payload2140.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Med Platinum Metallic
  • Med Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cypress Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Titanium Frost Pearl
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Med Wedgewood
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Light Saddle Metallic
