Used 1996 Ford E-150 Chateau Club Wagon Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle46.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Length211.8 in.
Curb weight5141 lbs.
Height80.7 in.
Maximum payload1370.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Med Platinum Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl
  • White
  • Glacier White
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Med Wedgewood
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Med Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Dark Cypress Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Torreador Red Metallic
