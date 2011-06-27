Used 1996 Ford E-150 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 E-150
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG131313
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/14 mpg11/15 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/490.0 mi.385.0/525.0 mi.385.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG131313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm270 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm199 hp @ 4200 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle46.5 ft.46.5 ft.46.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Measurements
Length211.8 in.211.8 in.211.8 in.
Curb weight4677 lbs.4677 lbs.5141 lbs.
Height80.7 in.80.7 in.80.7 in.
Maximum payload1370.0 lbs.2140.0 lbs.1370.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.138.0 in.
Width79.3 in.79.3 in.79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Med Wedgewood
  • Med Platinum Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Med Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Thistle
  • Titanium Frost Pearl
  • Dark Cypress Gold Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • White
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Dark Cypress Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Med Wedgewood
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Med Platinum Metallic
  • Med Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Med Platinum Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl
  • White
  • Glacier White
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Med Wedgewood
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Med Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Dark Cypress Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Torreador Red Metallic
