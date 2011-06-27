  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-150
  4. Used 1995 Ford E-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Ford E-150 XL Econoline Features & Specs

More about the 1995 E-150
More about the 1995 E-150
Overview
See E-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Length211.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6900 lbs.
Curb weight4470 lbs.
Height80.7 in.
Maximum payload2140.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Dark Berry Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • White
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
See E-150 Inventory

Related Used 1995 Ford E-150 XL Econoline info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles