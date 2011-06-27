  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford E-150 XL Club Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 1995 E-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Length211.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.
Curb weight5022 lbs.
Height80.7 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Berry Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
