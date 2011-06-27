  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford E-150 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 E-150
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG131314
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg11/16 mpg13/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/560.0 mi.385.0/560.0 mi.455.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG131314
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l4.9 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 3400 rpm150 hp @ 3400 rpm150 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Measurements
Length211.8 in.211.8 in.211.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.6600 lbs.6900 lbs.
Curb weight5022 lbs.5022 lbs.4470 lbs.
Height80.7 in.80.7 in.80.7 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.138.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Maximum payloadnono2140.0 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Berry Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
