Used 1994 Ford E-150 Consumer Reviews

Tradewinds Conversion Van LeeGolf , 06/22/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have been extremely happy with this vehicle. I have gone on 10+ long trips (500+ miles)with it. The driving is less fatigueing, more comfortable, better visibility,definitely a world apart from little crap box cars. It seems to be developing a transmission problem,it has 120,000 miles on it. After all,I bought it used and did not know its maintenance or use history, my suspicion is, the van was used for heavier towing than was good for it. All things considered I'm still happy with it. Report Abuse

FordVan JoeJoe , 02/15/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Engine was replaced with a rebuilt engine around 3,500 miles. Whine in rear end or transmission developed shortly after purchasing. No one at Kayser was able to fix. Don't know. Radiator had to be replaced around 34,000 miles. Leak in main bearing seal developed just over 48,000 miles. Leak in secondary heater developed just over 48,000 miles. Also, the body on my 1987 van started to rust before 50,000 miles, and it had been under coated via Kayser Ford. Report Abuse

1fdee14n1rhb90467 lray , 05/18/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful looks good is a nice conversion van tv vcr am fm cd cass 302 engine good tires Report Abuse

Heavily used van, great reliability Jeff Smith , 08/04/2002 4 of 7 people found this review helpful We have 3 children, one handicapped and load up the van for semi-annual trips of 500 miles. We've never run out of room and the trips are always comfortable. The van had a service contract for 3 years. We've had no major problems, until last year when we replaced the transmission after 140,000. Now the A/C is shot and unrepairable. We'll trade it in and get another. Report Abuse