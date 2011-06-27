  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford E-150 Features & Specs

More about the 1993 E-150
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG141414
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/15 mpg13/15 mpg13/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455.0/525.0 mi.455.0/525.0 mi.455.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l4.9 l
Turning circle50.0 ft.no50.0 ft.
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length211.8 in.231.8 in.211.8 in.
Curb weight4470 lbs.no4470 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.no5500 lbs.
Height80.9 in.80.9 in.80.9 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.138.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Currant Red
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
