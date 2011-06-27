Used 1991 Ford E-150 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 E-150
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG141414
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/15 mpg13/15 mpg13/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.0/330.0 mi.286.0/330.0 mi.286.0/330.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length206.8 in.226.8 in.226.8 in.
Curb weight4134 lbs.4422 lbs.4422 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.nono
Height80.1 in.80.1 in.80.1 in.
Maximum payload1365.0 lbs.1775.0 lbs.1775.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.138.0 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Red
  • Desert Tan Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • White
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
