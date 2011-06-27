  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-150
  4. Used 1990 Ford E-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Ford E-150 Club Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 1990 E-150
Overview
See E-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)216.0/288.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Height80.1 in.
Wheel base124.0 in.
Length186.6 in.
Width79.9 in.
Curb weight3971 lbs.
See E-150 Inventory

Related Used 1990 Ford E-150 Club Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles