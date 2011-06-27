  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Crown Victoria
  4. Used 2011 Ford Crown Victoria
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Crown Victoria
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,905
See Crown Victoria Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,905
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,905
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,905
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower239 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,905
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,905
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,905
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,905
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,905
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,905
Front head room39.3 in.
50-50 split bench front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,905
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,905
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4129 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume128.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width77.3 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,905
Exterior Colors
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Norsea Blue Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Black Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone (Fleet), vinyl
  • Light Camel (Fleet), vinyl
  • Charcoal Black (Fleet), cloth
  • Light Camel (Fleet), cloth
  • Medium Light Stone (Fleet), cloth
  • Charcoal Black (Fleet), vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,905
P225/60R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,905
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
See Crown Victoria Inventory

Related Used 2011 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles