Used 2009 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
50-50 split bench front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track62.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length212.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume128.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width77.3 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Norsea Blue Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Black Clearcoat (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Light Camel (Fleet), cloth
  • Medium Light Stone (Fleet), cloth
  • Charcoal Black (Fleet), cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
