Used 2009 Ford Crown Victoria Features & Specs
|Overview
See Crown Victoria Inventory
Starting MSRP
$29,205
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|6
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,205
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,205
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.0/456.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,205
|Torque
|265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|224 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,205
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,205
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,205
|remote trunk release
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,205
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,205
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,205
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|50-50 split bench front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,205
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,205
|Front track
|62.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|20.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|212.0 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|128.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|114.7 in.
|Width
|77.3 in.
|Rear track
|65.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,205
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,205
|P225/60R17 tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Crown Victoria
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,205
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
Related Used 2009 Ford Crown Victoria info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge