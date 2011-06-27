Used 2008 Ford Crown Victoria Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,755
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room60.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track62.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length212.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume128.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width78.3 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat Metallic
  • Norsea Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Light Camel, cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
