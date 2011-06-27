  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Crown Victoria
  4. Used 2007 Ford Crown Victoria
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Ford Crown Victoria Commercial Base Fleet SWB Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Crown Victoria
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,865
See Crown Victoria Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,865
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,865
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,865
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,865
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,865
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,865
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,865
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,865
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,865
Front head room39.5 in.
bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,865
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room60.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,865
Front track62.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length212.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume127.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width77.3 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,865
Exterior Colors
  • Driftwood Beige Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Medium Titanium Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • School Bus Yellow Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Medium Brown Metallic (Fleet)
  • Norsea Blue Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Dark Blue (Fleet)
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Light Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Royal Blue (Fleet)
  • Black Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Light Grey (Fleet)
  • Ultra Blue Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Silver Grey Metallic (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal (Fleet), vinyl
  • Light Camel (Fleet), cloth
  • Light Camel (Fleet), vinyl
  • Charcoal (Fleet), cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,865
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,865
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,865
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Crown Victoria Inventory

Related Used 2007 Ford Crown Victoria Commercial Base Fleet SWB info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles